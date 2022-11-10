Nodaway County property owners, for the most part, will see little difference in tax levy payment from last year.

The highest rate is in Nodaway Township at $10.13 per $100 assessed valuation, which is a $1.32 increase from last year. The taxing entities and rates for taxpayers in the West Nodaway Fire District are: state, 3¢; Senate Bill 40, 4.97¢; health center, 4.95¢; township, 5¢; West Nodaway Fire, 27.41¢; West Nodaway R-I, $5.2353; City of Burlington Jct., $2.9197 Nodaway Township road bond, 46.38¢; township road and bridge, 85¢; senior citizen fund, 4.97¢; and county, 16¢.

Out of the 83 tax entities in Nodaway County, 37 saw increases, 44 had decreases and two stayed the same. Again this year, the lowest tax levy is located in Polk Township with a rate of $5.24. The townships that saw decreases in all of their levies for the taxpayers were Independence and White Cloud.

All tax school levies that were lowered were Jefferson C-123, $6.355 and Maryville R-II, $5.0232. South Nodaway R-IV increased to $5.95.14; Nodaway-Holt R-VII went up to $4.2505; West Nodaway R-I increased to $5.2353; while Northeast Nodaway R-V went up to $5.7302 and North Nodaway R-VI remained at $4.6505.

Commercial properties will face an additional $1.14 surtax again this year.

Tax statements were mailed early in November and taxes should be paid by December 31.