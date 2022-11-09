Area schools are celebrating Veterans Day with assemblies and special meals. These events are:

• North Nodaway will have a Veterans program at 9 am, Wednesday, November 9.

• Eugene Field Elementary will hold an all-school assembly at 8:30 am, Friday, November 11 in the gym. Veterans with children in the school are invited to attend. Featured speaker will be James Feick. Light refreshments will be served to the veterans following the assembly.

• Maryville Middle School will have an assembly at 9:30 am on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.

• Maryville High School will have an assembly at 11 am on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.

• Nodaway-Holt will have an appreciation assembly at 8:15 am on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11 for junior and senior high students. There will be a presentation of the colors, students will be shown an honor video displaying each branch of the military, and guest speaker, Virgil Carroll will share his experiences with the students.

Afterward, students will have the opportunity to experience a personal meet and greet with the veterans attending. All veterans are invited to the high school gym and should arrive between 8:05 to 8:10 am. Students and veterans will have the opportunity to share donuts and conversations.

• Northeast Nodaway invites all the area veterans and their families to an assembly in the new gym at 9:30 am, Friday, November 11. This will be an observance of all military branches and veterans in the local area. The Parnell American Legion Post plans to attend. Veterans are invited to stay and join the students for lunch. All veterans are welcome to attend.

• St. Gregory’s will have a Veterans Day Prayer Service at 2 pm, Friday, November 11 in the church.

• West Nodaway will be participating in Veterans Day activities hosted by the FFA on Friday, November 11.

• South Nodaway will hold its Veterans Day observance starting at 6 am, Friday, November 11 with a FFA hosted breakfast. There will also be a school assembly.

• Jefferson’s Veterans Day observance will include a Thanksgiving meal for veterans and their guests with the National Honor Society beginning at 11:45 am, Thursday, November 17. At 12:40 pm, the entire student body, faculty, staff and veterans will gather in the north gym to honor the guests. The program will include band and choir performances, a National Honor Society presentation on the biographies of famous Americans who have served in the military, and a presentation about 911 given by the American Legion Post 464.