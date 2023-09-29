Lester Ellis “Junior” Roush, Jr., 86, Pickering, died Sunday, September 28, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born August 13, 1937, in Nodaway County, to Lester Ellis and Ruby Riley Roush, Sr.

On January 1, 1956, he married Marjorie Jean Pistole at the Pickering United Methodist Church. They were married for over 67 years before her death on May 23, 2023.

Mr. Roush served in the Army National Guard for 11 years. He farmed, and had worked for MODOT for 37 years as a surveyor.

He was a member of the Pickering United Methodist Church, and the Pickering Lions Club. He was very active in the annual Pickering Horse Show.

Funeral services were Thursday, September 28 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor.

Memorials are suggested to the Pickering United Methodist Church, or the Pickering Community Building, or the Pickering Volunteer Fire Department, or the Pickering Lions Club.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.