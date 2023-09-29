Lovie Joy Henggeler, 89, Stanberry, died Friday, September 22, 2023.

She was born November 16, 1933, to Roy and Helena Wilcox Shughart.

On July 4, 1968, she married Cletus Henggeler at the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kansas City. They were married over 51 years before his death in October of 2019.

Mrs. Henggeler lived and worked for a time in Kansas City and became a farm wife when she married.

She was of the Christian faith.

Graveside services and burial will be at 2 pm, Thursday, September 28 at the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics of Northwest Missouri.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.