Joyce Uvon Ecker , 85, Elmo, died Friday, September 22, 2023, at Oak Pointe Care Center, Maryville.

She was born October 18, 1937, in Maryville, to Emery Spangler and Frances Hamilton Spangler. She grew up in the Possum Walk area and attended elementary school there. She graduated as valedictorian from Elmo High School in 1955.

On November 20, 1955, she married Gary Lee Ecker at the Elmo Methodist Church.

Mrs. Ecker was an active farm wife and partner in the Ecker farming operation and the Ecker Farm Supply and Hardware Store in Elmo.

She was very active in the Elmo United Methodist Church and the Elmo Community Betterment Club, both of Elmo. She was the first woman to be elected to the Nodaway County USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee and served many years.

Memorial services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, September 30 at the United Methodist Church, with Reverend Kim Mitchell officiating. Visitation with family will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials may be directed to the City of Elmo, P.O. Box 36 Elmo, MO.

Online condolences may be left at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, IA