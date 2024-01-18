William “Bill” Miller Sparks, 83, Las Vegas, NV, died Friday, January 5, 2024.

He was born December 11, 1940, to William Clyde Sparks and Virginia Warehime. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1959 and Northwest Missouri State University in 1963.

On August 29, 1959, he married Sarah Scott Sparks in Maryville.

Mr. Sparks served 20 years in the Marine Corps, including two tours in Vietnam, one tour in the Philippines and one tour in Okinawa, Japan. He completed the Command and Staff College at the Marine Corps University in 1977 and the Naval Warfare program at the US Naval War College in 1982. Following the Marine Corps, he worked at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, managing several divisions in manufacturing.

Services will be held at a later date.