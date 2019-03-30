By Dustin Henggeler

It wasn’t the style of win Maryville Soccer Coach Dale Reuter wanted for his girls, but the 2-1 win was a victory nonetheless on March 26 in the home match over Lafayette.

“I expected more from us in our win against Savannah and I expected more from the girls tonight,” he said, referring to the mismatched dominance on the field to the lack of scoring which took place for the Hounds.

While he’s not one for excuses, Reuter did admit this was the second time the team had been on an actual soccer pitch. Between the snow and the rain, the team had been forced to practice indoors or in places which weren’t what they were accustomed to.

Despite facing the wind in the first half, Maryville’s ball control capabilities allowed them to be the dominant presence on the pitch. For 30 of the total 40 minutes in the first half, Maryville controlled everything about the game as Lafayette played on their heels. The only thing the Spoofhounds lacked were the finishing touches on their attacks. Shots from everywhere inside and outside of the 18-yard box were shot off, but either fell wide of the goal or straight to Lafayette’s keeper. The teams entered halftime tied at zero.

Read the rest of Dustin’s story and see more photos in the 3/28 printed edition.