At the December 13 Nodaway County Ambulance District Meeting, Jared McQueen was approved to be the new director of operations due to the retirement of Bill Florea.

Reports

Treasurer Carrie Sparks. There is nothing to roll over at this time. The board made a comment about seeing what is left to pay on the LAGERS retirement. They requested that those totals be brought to the next meeting. The NCAD contribution went up to 9.3 percent.

Director of Operations Bill Florea. The board needs to appoint someone to the Joint 911 Oversight Board, so the board approved McQueen as the representative. The 2023 budget amendments were discussed and approved, as well as the 2024 budget. The PAT van senior fund match of $9,500 has been depleted since October. The crew meetings will start being every other month, instead of quarterly.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. The GEMT Medicaid report was completed, and staff is continuing to work on budget and financials. The ESO and Sage Accounts receivable totals were balanced.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. John Maxwell taught the EMR refresher on December 9, and there was a quarterly CPR on December 14. The paramedic class is going well, and clinicals will start in January. Jerry Lager is going to do an EMR class in Ravenwood starting January 10 through February 23 on Wednesdays and Fridays.

EMPT Morgan Wheeler brought up the possibility of moving the rescue truck from Burlington Jct. to Clearmont. There are more rescue squad members from the Clearmont area, and this idea will be discussed at the next squad meeting.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments of $8,989,71 were approved, and invoices to be sent for collections were also approved at $16,451,54.

The board went into closed session to discuss personnel. Back in open session, the evaluation of Kaci Billings was discussed.