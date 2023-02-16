Curtis Alan Schmitt, 70, passed away on Friday February 10, 2023 at Bryan Health Medical Center in Lincoln, NE with his family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1952 in St. Joseph to Curtis Afton and Ila Maxine Schmitt. He graduated from Maryville R-II High School in 1970 and later went on to earn his license in nursing, which became his lifelong career.

On September 29, 1973, he married the love of his life, Judy Ferguson. They showed everyone how a real and loving marriage should be; an incredible example of true love.

Four years later they welcomed their first daughter, Andrea Leigh, on June 13, 1977. She was the sweet and spoiled first born and basked in being the only child for eight peaceful years until they surprised everyone with the arrival of their second daughter, Abby Lynn, on April 11, 1985. She brought the spunk and sass that was, as she claims, missing from the family dynamics. She most definitely livened things up a bit (lot).

Their bonus son, Blaise Heckman, later became a part of the family in 2006 through a series of events none of us really remember all that well, (we’re sure dad does) but we are sure on one thing…he was definitely meant to be a part of our family and he became the son, brother and uncle we all needed.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and sister, Jana Rae.

He is survived by his wife Judy, his children, Andrea (Jeff Allen), Abby (Brandon Kreps), and Blaise Heckman; his grandchildren, Jacob Allen, Peyton, Elise and Gavin Kreps; sisters, Judy Jenab, Jan (Ron Reynolds), and Joyce (Tom Jenkins); as well as numerous, in laws and nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation was held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Donations can be made at rmconservancy.org or sent to PO Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517, Attn: Donations/Fund of Choice.