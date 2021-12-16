Kenneth “Bear” Walter Wiederholt, 71, Guilford, left this world into the arms of Jesus, December 8, 2021, at Mosaic Life Center in St. Joseph.

Kenny was born October 8, 1950, to Charles and Amelia Stoll Wiederholt in Maryville.

He graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception Jct.

Fifty years ago, on May 29, 1971, Kenny married the love of his life, Judy Toombs, from Darlington. He was a devoted husband, good dad, and a wonderful grandpa.

Funeral services for Kenny were conducted at 10:30 am, Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Open Door Christian Church in Bolckow.

Burial was in the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

A visitation was held at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, from 5-7 pm, Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Memorials can be directed in Kenny’s name to the Open Door Christian Center, Bolckow.

Bram Funeral Home of Maryville is in charge of the arrangements.