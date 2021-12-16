Ray E. Sorensen, 80, Maryville, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home in Maryville.

He was born December 18, 1940, in Des Moines, IA, to Raymond E. and Willa Scott Crane Sorensen.

On September 26, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Des Moines, IA, he was united in marriage to Sandra Marie McGrath. They were married 56 years.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville.

Mr. Sorenson’s body has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Ray’s name to the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468.