The Ravenwood Winter Festival Committee announced the winners of the competitions during the December 11 and 12 event.

The winners of the lighting contest were Karl and Stephanie Wilmes and family; Billie Kneale and family; and the Sobotka family. The lights throughout Ravenwood and Jackson Township may be viewed evenings through Christmas.

The lighted parade winners for the school class were Northeast Nodaway fifth grade, seventh grade and seniors.

The winners of the community class were Jeff and Tricia Wiederholt and family; James Teaney; and the Sobotka family.