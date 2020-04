Dolores Kathleen Lynch, 96, Maryville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born February 13, 1924, in Conception, to Julia and Jack Lynch. She graduated from Jefferson High School, Conception.

A memorial Mass and inurnment will be at St. Columba Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at rupp.funeral.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home.