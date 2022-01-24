Kathryn Lori “Katie” Myers, 60, Maryville, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 9, 1961, in Emporia, KS, to Roy James and Beverly Hope Allee Mayes. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1979.

On May 3, 1980, she married Bernie Myers at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 17 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, also of Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.