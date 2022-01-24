Two Nodaway County schools, West Nodaway and Nodaway-Holt, are considering four-day school weeks for the 2022-23 school year.

Both schools have undertaken surveys with the students, staff, parents and community members.

The schools are looking at the four-day week for the following reasons:

• Attracting and retaining quality teachers.

• Increased student and teacher attendance.

• Providing additional time for staff for collaboration in preparing for high quality instruction.

• Increase in quality time for families.

• Financial savings, which would be minimal.

The following is an overview of the surveys. For more information, contact the NH or WN superintendent’s office.

Staff surveys: NH – 37 surveys, 25 certified staff; WN – 35 responses, 71.4 percent certified staff.

Nodaway-Holt: In favor – yes, 75.7 percent, maybe, 24.3 percent; covering material – 28 percent not concerned ranging to zero percent very concerned; retaining material – 44 percent not concerned ranging to four percent very concerned.

West Nodaway: Strongly support – 40 percent; support – 34.3 percent; neutral – 20 percent; the remaining 5.7 percent either opposed or strongly opposed. Prefer Monday off – 60 percent; prefer Friday off – 40 percent; longer school day – 74.3 percent. Greatest motivators were obtaining and retaining high quality educators – 34. 4 percent; additional family time – 31.3 percent; additional professional development and independent/collaborative planning time – 21.9 percent; increased staff and student attendance – 12.5 percent.

Student Surveys: NH – 55 students in grades 7-12; WN – 78 responses in elementary through high school.

Nodaway-Holt: 58.2 percent strongly support, 25.5 percent support, 12.7 percent are neutral on four-day week; 90.9 percent like the longer school day; 56.4 willing to provide childcare for younger students.

West Nodaway: 44.9 percent strongly support, 20.5 percent support, 25.6 percent are neutral on four-day week; 62.3 percent like a longer school day; 27 percent said less likely to participate in sports with practices ending 30 to 60 minutes later.

Parent Surveys: NH – 69 responses; WN – 106 responses.

Nodaway-Holt: 37.7 percent elementary, 42 percent middle school/high school; 21.7 percent children in both; 46.4 percent in favor of four-day week, 20.3 percent undecided; 43.5 percent were neutral, 29 percent agreed, and 27.5 percent disagreed on benefit to student learning; 40.6 percent agreed, 31.9 percent were neutral, and 27.5 percent disagreed with a four-day week improving student attendance; 98.6 percent have sufficient food to feed children on the extra day.

West Nodaway: 38.1 percent elementary, 35.2 percent junior high/high school, 26.7 percent children in both; 40.0 percent favor, 25.7 percent undecided, and 34.2 percent oppose four-day week; 37.8 percent believe it would benefit family time; 40.2 percent want Monday off and 59.8 percent want Friday off; 27.9 percent agree, 34.6 neutral, and 37.5 percent disagree with benefiting student learning; 33.9 percent disagree, 25.2 percent neutral, and 40.8 percent agree with improved student attendance; 35.5 percent agree, 32.7 percent neutral, and 31.7 percent disagree with a positive impact on families.

Community Survey: Nodaway-Holt – 21 responses with 19 percent community member, 47.6 percent parent/guardian, 14.3 percent alumni, 19 percent student; 52.4 percent in favor, 38.1 percent opposed, and 9.5 percent undecided on four-day week; 33.3 percent neutral, 42.9 percent agree, and 23.8 percent disagree with positive impact on families; 38.1 percent agree, 33.3 percent are neutral, and 28.6 percent disagree with positive impact on community.

The WN community survey was not available at press time. WN will have a Community Forum regarding the possible four-day school week at 6 pm, Wednesday, January 26 in the WN media center.