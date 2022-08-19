Justin Martin Ecker, 41, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Raymond, MN.

He was born August 17, 1980, in Maryville, to Danny and Carol Catherine Johnson Ecker. He was a 1999 graduate of West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct. He attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville before moving to Stockton, CA. He then attended the University of Pacific, earning his associate’s degree in sports medicine.

On July 3, 2017, he married Raychel Ecker in Maui, HI.

Mr. Ecker was employed as a corporate executive for In-shape Health Clubs and 24-Hour Fitness. He was a club manager for Genesis Health Clubs and was currently a sales representative for Blue Raven Solar Panels.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 18 at Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio. Interment was in Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials may be made to Justin Ecker Memorial Fund.

