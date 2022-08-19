Jonathan Merrill Ecker, 39, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Raymond, MN.

He was born January 25, 1983, in Clarinda, IA, to Danny Ecker and Carol Catherine Johnson Ecker. He graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct in 2001. He attended Delta Community College and the University of Pacific, both of Stockton, CA, where he was a cheerleader with his brother, Justin. In 2002, he returned to Missouri where he completed one year at Longview Community College, Kansas City and earned his BS degree in accounting and business administration from Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph.

On May 31, 2003, he married Heather Long at the Elmo United Methodist Church, Elmo.

Mr. Ecker was employed as a loan officer and underwriter for Mo-Kan, St. Joseph for 15 years. He was employed by Bank Midwest in Savannah, and recently by Sunflower Bank in Kansas City.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 18 at Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio. Interment was in Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials may be made to Jonathan Ecker Memorial Fund.

