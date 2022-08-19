Carol Catherine Johnson Ecker, 64, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Raymond, MN.

She was born June 27, 1958, in Maryville, to Merrill Alvin and Catherine Ruth Grimmett Johnson. She grew up on Circle J Ranch and graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct, in 1976.

In 1976, she married Danny Ecker at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. They divorced. In 2007, she met her companion Elton Siders and they have been together for 15 years.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 18 at Tarkio Activity Center, Tarkio. Interment was in Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Memorials may be made to Carol Ecker Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be left at minterfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.