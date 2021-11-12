June Marlee Garnett Sowards, 91, Barnard, died Monday, November 8, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

She was born June 6, 1930, in Macon County, to Roy V. and Pauline M. Collins Garnett. She attended school in Shelbyville.

Mrs. Sowards was a homemaker. She had worked as a cook for Barnard School, Community Services and St. Francis Hospital.

Graveside services will be at 10 am, Saturday, November 13 at Masonic Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, November 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

