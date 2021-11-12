Jess E. Everhart, Jr., 69, Hopkins, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at his home in Hopkins.

He was born September 19, 1952, in Maryville, to Jesse Eugene and Lois L. Carpenter Everhart.

He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1970.

On June 3, 1971, he married Linda Louise Neumeyer at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June.

Mr. Everhart’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm, Saturday, November 13 at Bram Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Hopkins Community Betterment.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.