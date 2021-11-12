Charles F. Linville, 76, Maryville, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Nodaway Nursing Home.

Mr. Linville was born on May 29, 1944 to the late Charles E. and Freda Barrett Linville, Jr. He attended school in Skidmore.

Mr. Linville has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 10 am, Saturday, November 13 at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore.

Memorials can be made in care of the Tri-City Nutrition Center or the First United Methodist Church of Skidmore.