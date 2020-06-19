James A. Dougan, 96, Ravenwood, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Pineview Manor Nursing Home, Stanberry.

He was born March 15, 1924, in Barnard, to Frank and Minnie Dunn Dougan. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

On January 20, 1945, he married Bonnie J. Sherry at the First Christian Church in Maryville. She preceded him in death in 2014.

Funeral services were Monday, June 15 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

