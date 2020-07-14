Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, associate commissioner, Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/7/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license to The Stable Pub & Grub.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Mike Trimble for uniform reimbursement; sheriff to Wilmes Tire and Service for repairs; accounts payable: Checks #76521 – 76545.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails from Jeff From regarding, Windmill Studies; investments.

Judge Roger Prokes discussed the use of space for upcoming jury trials and the need for space in Nodaway County. Prokes stated they may have a jury trial July 21-23 and received permission to hold that trial on the third floor of the Administration Center which allows more space for social distancing. An update on the open prosecuting attorney position was also given.

Road and Bridge Supervisor Ed Walker discussed road progress within the windmill footprint. Ed Walker reported that Bridge #85 is nearly completed. Also discussed Road #909 in Hughes Township where the road was moved to accommodate a changed intersection allowing for larger vehicles. A call was put in to Stan Sportsman, trustee of Hughes Township, to discuss the road rock on Road #909. It was agreed that the county will pay for three loads and the township will pay for three loads. Ed Walker discussed road signs that they will need to order.

Sixth Congressional District Candidate Henry Martin spoke with the commission on his platform for his candidacy. Martin also discussed the needs of Nodaway County and Missouri.

A county resident stopped in to thank the county for work they did on a road in Jackson Township.

The commission inspected Road #894 and #909 in Hughes Township.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Kim Mildward, NW Regional Council of Government, met with the commission to discuss the progress with the timeline of the Historical Preservation Grant Request for Qualification process.

Marilyn Jenkins discussed several applications that had been submitted for Phase II of CARES Act Funds.

Stiens made a motion for commission to adjourn until 7/14/2020.