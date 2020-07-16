Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces two Nodaway County, Missouri residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now thirty-eight confirmed cases for Nodaway County. Twenty-eight of the thirty-eight cases are no longer in isolation.

The affected individuals are a male between 40-49 years of age and a female between 20-29 years of age. The individuals are residents of Nodaway County and are isolated at separate private residences.

If you have not been contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.