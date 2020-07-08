Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during the month of June.

Finish Line 620 North Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 2.

Critical: none

Non-Critical: J-cups stored on floor in back storeroom; ice scoop stored on top of ice machine; no paper towels at handsink; wooden shelves not sealed or painted and not cleanable; cabinet door below soda dispenser in disrepair; could not locate thermometers in all cooling and freezer units; no sanitizer test kits.

Gray Oil and Gasoline Co., 22979 US Highway 71, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 2.

Critical: Temps in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer, upright freezer, display cooler and steam table were reviewed

Non-Critical: Carpeted floor in walk-in freezer.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 4.

Critical: None

Non-Critical: Thermometer missing from prep table refrigerator.

Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 5.

Critical: Temps in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer, reach-in cooler and others were reviewed.

Non-Critical: None

Jimmy Johns, 1005 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 5.

Critical: Temps reviewed for walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler, reach-in cooler and prep table.

Non-Critical: Mildew on upper portion of ice machine; ice scoop at drive through soda machine laying with handle in ice.

Scooter’s Coffee, 1308 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Follow up inspection on June 11.

Reinspection required after June 17.

Critical: No paper towels at the backroom handsink.

Non-Critical: Ice scoop stored on cardboard tray and no paper towels at backroom hand sink.

Grill Sergeant BBQ, 27806 Scout Ridge Drive, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 17.

Critical: Temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: None.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 19.

Critical: Temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: None.

Dairy Queen, 1912 South Main Street, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on June 24.

Critical: Excessive frost build-up in chest freezer; no handwashing signage at front handsink; wiping cloths not store in sanitizer by toaster, temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: None.

Ali Bakery, 108 East Sixth, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 26.

Critical: Several food contact surfaces dirty including knives, trays, temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: Excessive frost build-up in upright freezer; display case dirty; floors dirty; cobwebs behind equipment and around wall thermometer; unshielded light bulb at vent hood; excessive clutter along walls and corners.

Sonic Drive-In, 721 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 26.

Critical: Food not protected from contaminated uncovered light, temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: None.

El Nopal, 2717 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on June 29.

Critical: Temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: White tubs of chips not labeled, food stored on floor of walk-in cooler; foam cups stored on floor of office; glassware stored on cardboard shelves; could not locate test trips of sanitizer; excessive frost in walk-in freezer; women’s restroom trash can does not have a lid.

HyVee meats, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 30.

Critical: Temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: Multi-deck shelving dirty in corners and edges; floor under seafood display dirty; ceiling tile above 3-bay sink by door to warehouse damaged; broken corner of meal display.

HyVee Starbucks, 1217 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 30.

Critical: Temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: None.

HyVee gas, 1215 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on June 30.

Critical: Temps reviewed.

Non-Critical: Discussed frozen dessert license.