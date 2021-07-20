“The 91st Annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 13th in Denver, CO. This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past ten years (total of 329 players) is based upon where the players attended high school. States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. Florida leads with 40 or 12% of all All-Stars. California and the Dominican Republic are tied for second with 38 each, followed by Texas (22), and Venezuela (21). 97 or 30% of All-Stars are from outside the country (primarily Latin America).”