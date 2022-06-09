Julie Ann Thurnau Hicks, 75, Ravenwood, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkdale Manor.

She was born July 8, 1946, in Falls City, NE, and grew up on the family farm in Craig.

On November 1, 1961, she married Donald Dean Hicks. They lived in Cheyenne, WY for a few years, and in Ravenwood for the past 50 years.

Mrs. Hicks had worked at the Printery House at the Conception Abbey, and for over 40 years, she was the tax collector for the city of Ravenwood. She also delivered the NewsPress, helped her husband with his salvage business and setting up the Chuck Wagon for auctions.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, June 10 at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood. The burial will follow in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.