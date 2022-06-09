Vera Deeanne Armstrong, 83, Clarinda, IA, formerly of Burlington Jct., died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at a hospital in Omaha, NE.

She was born November 8, 1938, in Hamburg, IA, to Everett and Lettie Isabelle Cass Dankof. She graduated from Hamburg High School in 1956.

On November 9, 1957, she married Kenneth Lee Armstrong in Hamburg. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2006, after 49 years of marriage.

Mrs. Armstrong was a homemaker.

Mrs. Armstrong’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Tuesday, June 14 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in the Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, IA. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the Camp Farwesta of Northwest Missouri.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.