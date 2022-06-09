James Edward “Eddie” O’Riley, 82, San Diego, CA, died Friday, May 13, 2022.

He was born July 12, 1939, in Hopkins, to Virgil O’Riley and Geraldine Ulmer O’Riley. He moved to Willamina Oregon in the late 1940s.

He was married to Maria Elena Larios.

Mr. O’Riley joined the Army in the late 1950s-1960s. He became a teacher and finally settled in Chula Vista, CA.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Elena; four sons, Alan O’Riley, Las Vegas, NV, Robert O’Riley, Denver, CO, Nelson O’Riley, San Diego, and Phillip O’Riley, San Diego; cousin, Roger O’Riley, Willamina, OR.

Memorial services were held June 1, 2022, at Miramar Military cemetery in San Diego.