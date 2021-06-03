Judy Ann McGinnis, 79, Hammond, IN, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at the home of her daughter.

She was born February 11, 1942, in Maryville, to Glenn and Fern McGinnis. She graduated from Maryville High School in 1960 and attended Northwest Missouri State University where she obtained her elementary teaching degree.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Sunday, June 6 at Miriam Cemetery in Maryville.

Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

