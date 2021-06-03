Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/27/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None

Approved: Invoice to ICS Jail Supplies, Inc.

Accounts payable: Checks #78607-78631.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, met with the commission to discuss roads in Polk Township and Hopkins Township.

Coenen Electric was on site to work on the lights in the basement conference room to separate so half the lights can be turned off when utilizing the projector and screen.

A call was put into Ben Brooks regarding the Evergy Demand Response Incentive Program. A test email had been sent out last week. Updates were made to how the county will receive notifications

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported back to the commission a conversation she had with county attorney Ivan Schraeder regarding the windmill taxing levies and the taxing entities.

The commission inspected Roads #423 and #424 in Independence Township, Roads and tubes on Roads #172, #173 and #175 in Hopkins Township and Road #90 in Atchison Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was put into Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments for a status update on the feasibility study on the Historical Preservation Grant process.

The commission, along with Ed Walker, met with a resident of Monroe Township regarding Road #810.

A second appeal letter was reviewed, approved and signed on FEMA Project 123424 – Bridge #0085006 (PA ID 147-99147-00, FEMA-4451-DR-MO.)

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 6/3/2021.