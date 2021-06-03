Jim Cline, 78, Hopkins, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 10, 1943, in Maryville, to Claude J. and Berneta F. Outs Cline. He was a graduate of North Nodaway and received his master’s degree from Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg.

On August 13, 1967, he married Marcia J. Dowden in Pickering.

Services were Wednesday, June 2 at the Hopkins First Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to the Hopkins First Christian Church or the Hopkins Community Betterment Association.

