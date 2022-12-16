Julia “Judy” Ann Kellogg Gamel, 80, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Azria Health in Clarinda, IA.

She was born October 15, 1942, in Maryville, to Valdo Henry Kellogg and Dorothy Irene Coleman Kellogg. She attended Hopkins High School until 1959 when it was reorganized and became North Nodaway. She was a member of the Class of 1960, which was the first class to graduate from North Nodaway High School.

On December 10, 1961, she married James “Jim” Leroy Gamel.

Mrs. Gamel attended cosmetology school in St. Joseph. She returned to Hopkins and opened her own shop. After she closed her beauty shop she worked for Betty June Dixon and Kate Traster. She then went to work for Union Carbide, which was later known as Energizer, in Maryville for 25 years.

Services were held Wednesday, December 14 at Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford, IA. Interment was at the Hopkins Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed toward the family to be established in her honor.

Online condolences may be left at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home.