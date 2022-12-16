Carolyn Kay Wright, 71, Maryville, died Thursday, November 15, 2022, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home in Maryville.

She was born August 14, 1951, in Maryville, to Eugene Everett Dearmont and Betty Jo Lininger Dearmont. She was a graduate of Fairfax High School. She had lived in St. Joseph, Lenexa and Olathe, KS, but most of her life was spent in the Northwest Missouri area.

Ms. Wright was a certified nurses assistant, CNA. She worked at Maryville Living Center and Village Care Center. She also did house cleaning.

Ms. Wright’s body has been cremated. A memorial service was held on November 26 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home to help with her final expenses.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home.