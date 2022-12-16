Robert Lee Williams, 88, Maryville, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born July 26, 1934, in Maryville, to David Henry and Mina Miller Williams. He attended school in Maryville and earned his GED while in the United States Air Force. In 2006 he was presented with an honorary high school diploma at North Nodaway R-VI.

On May 3, 1955, he married Betty Jeanne Hood. She preceded him in death on December 26, 1991.

Mr. Williams served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He owned his own upholstery business, served as a Maryville police officer and firefighter, and managed Ben Franklin and Easter’s retail stores. He retired from Eveready Battery Company, Maryville.

Mr. Williams’ body has been cremated. His ashes will be placed to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery at a private family interment. A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 pm, Monday, December 19 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. Please dress comfortably in your favorite Bearcat or Chief’s attire.

Monetary memorials may be given to the family or Price Funeral Home to be given to Spoofy Beans.

Online condolences may be left at pricefunealhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.