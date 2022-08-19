Delmar Wayne Freemyer, 73, Conception Jct. died Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

He was born May 12, 1949, in Maryville, to Elmer and Betty Hutson Freemyer.

On November 29, 1968, he married Lillian Nelson.

Mr. Freemyer served in the Army National Guard. He received a master’s degree in education and taught at South Nodaway High School. Along with teaching industrial arts, he also worked as a school counselor and a football coach.

The family will gather with friends from 4 to 6 pm, Saturday, August 20 at the Guilford Community of Christ Church. Farewell service to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.