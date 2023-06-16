Jennifer Ella Johnson, 69, Stanberry, died Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home in Stanberry.

She was born December 15, 1953, in Boonville, to Harold and Carolyn Hess Kottman. She graduated from Fairfax High School, Fairfax, in 1971 and Northwest Missouri State University in 1975.

She met and married her husband of 47 years in December of 1976.

Mrs. Johnson taught school for two years at Craig High School. She later taught high school science at Jefferson C-123 for 30 years until retirement in 2012.

She served as treasurer for many years at Island City Christian Church, Island City.

Mrs. Johnson's body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, June 17 at the Island City Christian Church.

