John Richard McClurg, 70, Maryville, died Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born May 17, 1952, in Maryville, to Ivan and Ruth King McClurg. He was a graduate of North Nodaway High School, Hopkins.

On March 31, 1982, he married Linda Taylor McClurg.

Mr. McClurg retired from Embarq, the local phone company where he had worked for many years.

Mr. McClurg’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were held Wednesday, September 21 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials may be made to the John McClurg Memorial Fund.

Arrangements were under the care of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City.