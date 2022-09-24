Gerald “Jerry” A. Wilmes, 78, Maryville, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 13, 1944, in Maryville, to George and Gertrude Hiatt Wilmes.

On July 10, 1971, he married Janet S. Schwebach in Conception Jct.

Mr. Wilmes served in the Army National Guard. He was a farmer for most of his life and later worked for Maryville Implement.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, September 21 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorial gifts may be made in care of Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.

Arrangements were under the care of Price Funeral Home.