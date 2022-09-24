Mozetta Margaret Baxter, 79, Arkoe, died Thursday, September 15, 2022.

She was born April 7, 1943, to Ray and Mildred Wendle. She attended Arkoe and Rose Hill grade schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Maryville High School in 1961. She then attended Air Age Institute in Kansas City and went to work for North Central Airlines in Chicago, IL.

On December 8, 1963, she married Paul D. Baxter. They resided on the family farm east of Arkoe for more than 50 years.

Mrs. Baxter worked alongside her husband, farming on the family homestead and in the trucking business. She got her CDL to help drive over the road.

Funeral services were Monday, September 19, 2022, at Laura Street Baptist Church. Burial was in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

