Jo Earlene Peery Rankin, 87, Maryville, died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Mosiac Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born on July 13, 1934, in Maryville, to Joe Reed and Lural Bessie Damgar Peery.

On November 26, 1950, she married Joe Rankin at the Baptist Church in Maryville. He preceded her in death October 31, 2016.

Mrs. Rankin’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Celebration of life service will be at 11 am, Friday, January 14 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 104 N. Main, Maryville, MO 64468, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468.

