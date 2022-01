Cody Lee Stiens, 34, Maricopa, AZ, formerly of Maryville, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Maricopa.

Services will be at 11:30 am, Monday, January 24 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm, Sunday, January 23 at the church.

Arrangements are pending at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.