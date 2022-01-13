Jeanne Marie Scroggs, 65, died Friday, December 17, 2021, in Hopkins.

She was born July 23, 1956, in Newport Beach, CA, to Carol Ferguson. She was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She was married to Richard Scroggs. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Scroggs was a housewife.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 am, Saturday, January 15 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

