Georgia “Jo” Fisher, 79, Maryville, died Sunday, December 15, 2024, at Maryville Living Center.

She was born January 12, 1945, in Olney, TX, to “G.I.” George Irvin and Elsie Thorpe Guenther. She was a 1962 graduate of West Nodaway High School and graduated from Nursing

School in 1966.

On January 25, 1969, she married Lorace S. Fisher in Maryville. He preceded her in death June 10, 2004.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, December 21 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Myrtle Tree Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, at 1pm.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

