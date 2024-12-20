Billy “Bill” Gene Egbert, 65, died Sunday, December 15, 2024, at Mosaic – St. Joseph.

He was born August 12, 1959, in Fairfax, to Harold Keith and Carol Marie Wardlow Egbert. He graduated from Tarkio High School in 1977. He was a lifelong resident of the area.

On August 26, 1985, he married Rebecca Haer.

Mr. Egbert was employed at Harry Wright’s Ford dealership in Tarkio. He worked as a field service technician for Fives Global Services and had previously worked for 24 years at Eatons in Shenandoah, IA, until its closure.

Mr. Egbert’s body has been cremated. Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.