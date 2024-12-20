Caroline Ann Middagh Keever, 75, Maryville, died Saturday, December 14, 2024.

She was born November 7, 1949, to Clyde Middagh and Caroline Zemanick Middagh in Grand Island, NE. She was raised in Council Bluffs, IA, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1968. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education in 1987.

On October 6, 1973, she married Doug Keever.

Mrs. Keever was a teacher. She began her career as a sixth-grade science teacher in the Northeast Nodaway school district and finished her teaching career in the West Nodaway school district as a K-6 Chapter math teacher. After retiring from teaching, she went on to work part time for the North Star Advocacy Center in Maryville.

