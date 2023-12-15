Jimmy Dean Bodle, 65, died December 9, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 14, 1958, in Kansas City, to Robert Eugene Bodle and Loretta Mills Patterson. He attended Nodaway-Holt School and graduated in 1976.

In May of 1976, he joined the US Coast Guard where he was stationed in Oswego, NY, Marquette, MI and Leavenworth, KS.

After leaving the service, he started his over-the-road truck driving career for Garland Shipps Trucking. He retired in 2015. He then started his own lawn business and small engine repair.

Services were held Wednesday December 13 at Northland Christian Church, Kansas City.

Memorials may be made to Jimmy Bodle Funds at Community America Credit Union, 5400 NE Antioch Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119.