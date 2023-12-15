Eugene Field Elementary students performed, December 7, delightful Christmas songs for the Nodaway Association of Retired Staff and Educators at the Nodaway County Senior Center.

The kindergarten to fourth grade students are this quarter’s SWAT or Spoofhounds Working as a Team. Each classroom has one representative. President Trudy Kinman said the group looks forward to the performance each year.

Music Instructor Erica Jeter said she has received two grants from the association. Last year she bought the resources from Kaboom Percussion, which specialize in experiencing music percussively, including hitting, scraping, striking and shaking using cups, buckets, body percussion, sticks, pens, tables and chairs. This year’s grant covered Spanish resources and music specifically for the music room.