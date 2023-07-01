Norman D. Heflin, 84, Kansas City, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Hospice House, North Kansas City Hospital.

He was born March 13, 1939, to John D. and Clare Swinford Heflin in Maryville.

After graduating from Horace Mann High School, he obtained a master’s degree in art education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Heflin served two years in the United States Army in Korea. He taught public school and community college in Clarinda, IA, South Nodaway and in the Kansas City area.

Mr. Hefllin’s body has been cremated. At his request, there will be no services held.

