James Edward Moses, 87, Shambaugh, IA died Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, IA.

Mr. Moses was born February 12, 1936, in Clarinda, to C. Leslie Moses and Faye Younger Moses. He grew up in the Elmo area and graduated from Elmo High School.

He was united in marriage to Barbara Fletcher who preceded him in death. To this union, four children were born, James “Jimmie,” Daniel “Danny,” Lisa and Cynthia.

Mr. Moses was a union carpenter working in a tri-state area, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. He loved being an antique dealer for many years.

The gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 19, 2023 at Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, IA.

Memories can be shared with the family at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda.